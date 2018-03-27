Quantcast

5 things you need to head out this morning-D70 Mtn.Schools CLOSE - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

5 things you need to head out this morning-D70 Mtn.Schools CLOSED

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

School Closures

D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

Driving to work

Snow and rain, depending where you're at in southern Colorado, means that you need to give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute this morning. The roads are mostly wet everywhere, but there may be a few icy spots can be found along I-25 between Pueblo and Denver.

Watch for icy spots on Hwy 24 through Woodland Park and also on Hwy 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek. Hwy 24 east of Colorado Springs is slushy and wet.

The roads are wet on Hwy 50 between Canon City and east of Pueblo. 

Make sure you have plenty of windshield fluid, splashback is an issue this morning.

Weather planner

The snow is tapering off and we may say a few rain showers through the day. High of 44-Colorado Springs-50-in Pueblo. Get your full forecast here. 

Spring Break

If your plans today include a day of skiing, keep in mind that it is icy and possibly snowpacked on many of the mountain roads. Plan in extra time on drives to the west.

News

68-people are waking up out of their homes after a massive fire at the Sunstone townhome complex near Academy and Hancock. Investigators say careless smoking led to Monday's blaze that destroyed more than 20-units.Someone put a cigarette out in a planter, it caught fire and came into contact with a natural gas line. More news here.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Weather Alert Day; rain arrives, ends as snow for many

    Weather Alert Day; rain arrives, ends as snow for many

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:12:37 GMT
    Changes or ends as wet snow, for someChanges or ends as wet snow, for some

    Finally, a storm bringing beneficial rain (and snow). It will move across southern Colorado, with rain breaking out north of it, from Denver through Palmer Divide this evening...

    Finally, a storm bringing beneficial rain (and snow). It will move across southern Colorado, with rain breaking out north of it, from Denver through Palmer Divide this evening...

  • Colorado at its finest: Snow moves in after 66 degree spring day

    Colorado at its finest: Snow moves in after 66 degree spring day

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-27 05:33:02 GMT

    Rain quickly turned into snow after the evening commute across parts of southern Colorado. Snow plows were working together closely to keep the roads clear and safe for the morning commute. Drivers told News 5 this storm is very typical of Colorado. 

    Rain quickly turned into snow after the evening commute across parts of southern Colorado. Snow plows were working together closely to keep the roads clear and safe for the morning commute. Drivers told News 5 this storm is very typical of Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?