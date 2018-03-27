Quantcast

5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

School Closures

D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

This includes the following schools:

Beulah School

Craver Middle School

Rye Elementary School

Rye High School

Driving 

Snow and rain, depending where you're at in southern Colorado, means that you need to give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute this morning. The roads are mostly wet everywhere, but there may be a few icy spots can be found along I-25 between Pueblo and Denver.

Watch for icy spots on Hwy 24 through Woodland Park and also on Hwy 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek. Hwy 24 east of Colorado Springs is slushy and wet.

The roads are wet on Hwy 50 between Canon City and east of Pueblo. 

Make sure you have plenty of windshield fluid, splashback is an issue.

Weather planner

The snow is tapering off and we may say a few rain showers through the day. High of 44-Colorado Springs-50-in Pueblo. Get your full forecast here. 

Spring Break

If your plans today include a day of skiing, keep in mind that it is icy and possibly snowpacked on many of the mountain roads. Plan in extra time on drives to the west.

News

68-people are waking up out of their homes after a massive fire at the Sunstone townhome complex near Academy and Hancock. Investigators say careless smoking led to Monday's blaze that destroyed more than 20-units.Someone put a cigarette out in a planter, it caught fire and came into contact with a natural gas line. More news here.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

Can't find something?