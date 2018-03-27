5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.
The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association's (CSPPA) mission is to provide benefits to Colorado Springs police officers and their families.
