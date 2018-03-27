Weather Alert Day: Morning Snow And Rain Across Southern Colorado

Today's Forecast:

Overnight snow mixed in with rain gave southern Colorado the much needed soak it needed with a few slippery driving conditions present as you head into work this morning. Snow will thin out and stop across El Paso county early this morning with dry skies expected after 6 am while Pueblo will probably be dry closer to 7 am. Areas west of I-25 into the mountains will keep lighter and spotty snow coverage longer through the morning but areas mainly south of Pueblo will be the ones to keep our rain and snow longest through the morning. We should see a push from the south of spotty showers in the afternoon, possibly some mixed in with snow in higher elevations, but no impacting accumulation is expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 44; Low - 28. Early morning light snow ends by 6 am, spotty late morning/early afternoon showers possible. Clearing out and getting cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 50; Low - 28. Early morning rain/snow ends by 7 am, spotty late morning and early afternoon showers possible. Clearing skies and cold temperatures return tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 48; Low - 31. Early morning snow ends by 7 to 8 am with isolated and spotty showers possible later on this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing skies and cold temperatures return tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 36; Low - 23. Light snow showers ending this morning by 6 with flurries possible for the following few hours. Spotty late morning and early afternoon snow showers to flurries may return with little to no accumulation expected. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 20s. Snow mainly done from the overnight hours but left over flurries possible for the early morning, likely staying dry other than a rogue flurry or sprinkle for the rest of the day. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Rain with some snow mixed in mainly south of highway 50 through the morning hours, most of it will stay along and south of highway 160 until 10 am this morning. A return of spotty early afternoon showers possible. Clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Light snow ending from 8 to 10 am this morning but spotty snow showers turning to light rain will be off and on through the mid afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Dry for Wednesday but that night into Thursday morning we might see some spotty rain and snow showers across the northern edge of our viewing area, not much if any real accumulation is expected. Thursday we'll stay dry but much of the day other than a rogue shower or two in the morning. Friday looks windy and beautiful with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. Easter Sunday looks a bit cool, highs generally in the 50s but dry!