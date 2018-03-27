Colorado at its finest: Snow moves in after 66 degree spring day

Rain quickly turned into snow after the evening commute across parts of southern Colorado.

Snow plows were working together closely to keep the roads clear and safe for the morning commute.

Drivers told News 5 this storm is very typical of Colorado.

"Should probably get a colder jacket because it's really cold out here," Jacoe Collins, a Monument resident said.

Colorado at its finest...

Sunday, some folks getting their first sunburn of the season with highs reaching 66 degrees in Colorado Springs.

A little more than 24 hours later, the first snow of spring.

Yesterday, I got my first sunburn of the season doing the Manitou Incline. Today, I’m tracking a snowstorm moving into our area. That’s Colorado at it’s finest for you. I’ll give you a live look at the roads at 10 on @KOAA #cowx pic.twitter.com/VZOSw6nkRs — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 27, 2018

"It's like random timing, but yeah it's pretty cool, I was waiting for it in December but now it's finally coming so I must enjoy it I guess," Collins said.

"Hopefully it doesn't get too icy on us but we'll see, it's going to go from rain to snow, hopefully be a pretty big one I bet," Chris Arkfeld, a Monument resident said.

CDOT was busy working all day, getting every one of their trucks ready to go for a little snow.

"Just with the slush, make sure your windshield washer solvent is full and just drive safe, be careful, drive slow," Brad Bauer, a CDOT supervisor said.

But because the ground temperatures have been so warm, CDOT says ice isn't expected to be much of an issue.

The rain is starting to turn into SNOW in Monument right now! I’ll give you another live report on the roads at 10 on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ALosYcuDh6 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 27, 2018

"They're just slushy, not really bad but they're just pretty slushy but it's safe to drive out," Collins said.

And they say compared to other years, their snow budget has a lot of extra wiggle room because of the lack of snow.

"Our budget for snow is actually outstanding right now, we haven't had to go out a lot so it's kind of nice to get a little snow and keep my guys in practice," Bauer said.

If you don't like the snow, as drivers always tell News 5...

"Colorado, if you don't like it, wait 10 minutes and it will change for you," Arkfeld said.

El Paso County crews have about 40 people on call tonight during the storm, their focus is keeping these roads clear for the morning commute.