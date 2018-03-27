Quantcast

Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.
  
The Golden Knights became the first team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season since the league expanded for the 1967-68 season.
  
It was also the 200th career victory for coach Gerard Gallant.
  
Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 28-11-4 after stopping 28 shots.
  
The Golden Knights host San Jose on Saturday and are six points in front of the Sharks in the Pacific Division. San Jose beat Chicago in overtime earlier Monday.
  
Erik Johnson scored for the Avalanche and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.
  
The Avalanche are fourth in the Central Division but hold the top wild card in the Western Conference, just in front of St. Louis.
  
Tuch was in the right spot on Vegas' first power play to punch home a loose puck and give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.
  
Colorado tied it when Johnson was there to fire in a rebound.
  
Vegas went back up 2-1 when Marchessault beat Varlamov with a slick wrist shot. Vegas has scored with a man advantage in 20 of its last 31 games.
  
The Golden Knights wasted no time in extending their lead in the third period, when Erik Haula fed a streaking Theodore, who put one past Varlamov at the 1:31 mark.
  
Karlsson closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal, his 40th of the season.
  
Colorado is 11-7-3 against the Pacific Division and dropped to 7-3-3 in March. The Avalanche are still riding a 9-3-3 streak but had a three-game road winning streak snapped.
  
NOTES: The Avalanche had three players skate in milestone games, as Landeskog played in his 500th game, Tyson Barrie played in his 400th, and Gabriel Bourque notched his 300th. ... Vegas' James Neal is now three games shy of his 700th. ... Marchessault became the 10th player in NHL history to record 70+ points while playing for a team in its inaugural season. ... The 18,326 in attendance was the third-largest crowd of the season.
  
UP NEXT
  
Colorado: Returns home to host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
  
Vegas: Hosts Arizona on Wednesday night.
  
 

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:25:01 GMT

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:30:32 GMT

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

