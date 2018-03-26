Quantcast

Former Michigan State dean arrested in connection to Larry Nassa - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Former Michigan State dean arrested in connection to Larry Nassar investigation

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -

A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
  
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general's office.
  
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
  
Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

    Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:25:01 GMT

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:30:32 GMT

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?