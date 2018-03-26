Former Michigan State dean arrested in connection to Larry Nassar investigation

A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general's office.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.
