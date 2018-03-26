Quantcast

Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

Posted: Updated:

This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow.

But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually warmer by day...and always warmer by night. And in close cases, you get this!

It is very temporary...because cold air will seep in, within the hour. COS will still be warmer than 'burbs, but it won't matter once it also changes to snow.

But it's somewhat rare to catch a radar image at the moment the change is happening all around, but delayed because of that reason, in a city.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:17:44 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

    Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:25:01 GMT

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:30:32 GMT

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?