Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow.

But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually warmer by day...and always warmer by night. And in close cases, you get this!

It is very temporary...because cold air will seep in, within the hour. COS will still be warmer than 'burbs, but it won't matter once it also changes to snow.

But it's somewhat rare to catch a radar image at the moment the change is happening all around, but delayed because of that reason, in a city.