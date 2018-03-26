76ers top Nuggets 123-104, Denver playoff hopes slipping away

Markelle Fultz had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.



The Sixers and their fans wanted the No. 1 pick to play and - after five often-confusing months - they got him.



The first pick of the 2017 draft shot an airball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect.



With a playoff berth clinched for the first time since 2012, the 76ers and Fultz decided the time was right to return from an injured shoulder and busted confidence that had cost him all but four games of his rookie season.



Fultz checked in to a standing ovation with 2:54 left in the first quarter and drove down the baseline for a quick basket. But Fultz - whose awkward shooting form made him a punchline in the NBA - fired an airball later in the quarter.



Joel Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Ben Simmons had 11 assists for the Sixers.



Will Barton led Denver with 25 points.

