Woman at the center of Brown vs. Board of Education case dies at 76

(Picture of Linda Brown from June 1, 1952)
Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has died at age 76.
Topeka's former Sumner School was all-white when her father, Oliver, tried to enroll the family. He became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended school segregation.
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Linda Brown died Sunday afternoon. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Her sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, founding president of The Brown Foundation, confirmed the death to The Topeka Capital-Journal . She declined comment from the family.
Kansas Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis says her legacy is not only here but nationwide. He says the effect she had "on our society would be unbelievable and insurmountable."
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.
22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.