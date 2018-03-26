Documents reveal 2017 contract issues between AMR and City of Colorado Springs

New information released to News5 shows AMR was at risk of having their contract terminated last year. after exceeding its fine limit for what's called "failure to respond."

"You have to have an ambulance assigned to a call within 10 minutes. During a period last year, we had some technology issues in the comm center," AMR Regional Director Scott Lenn.

He says the issues were specifically with their router.

Fines become increasingly expensive, based on how many Failure to Respond incidents they have in a month, and how many consecutive months they accumulate those fines.

They range from $1,000-$10,000.

The contract allows the city to cut the contract short if AMR reaches a $5,000 liquidated damage threshold.

In May, they hit that $5,000 benchmark.

In June, they were fined $30,000--prompting the fire department to send a letter, telling AMR to fix the problem immediately, or lose their contract.

"Things were fixed quickly, within 30 days with the technology piece that we had to get in," said Lenn.

"We've had positive results for the past 6-8 months in that area," he added.

For the remaining six months, AMR was fined an unspecified amount for three "failure to respond calls," though two of those came during a short time period in October when the system was down, and no electronic signal was received by CSFD.

Compliance reports showed AMR exceeded its required response rate--which is 92%--for all of 2017, on emergency calls.

But e-mails from 2017 also detailed what CSFD described as a "trust issue."

Last March, an Ambulance Contract Administrator questioned why AMR was releasing so many calls to mutual aid partners--pointing out they were on track to hit the highest number of released calls since the start of their contract.

AMR responded, saying it was a staffing issue.

"Within the contract, it allows for mutual aid agreement, and we're grateful for their help," Lenn explained.

"That period of time, we've been talking about the system design and the money that goes into the system where we've had to take resources off the street. So these were busy times where you get caught in that," Lenn told News5.

AMR hit historically high release numbers between April and September--with 66 released calls recorded in April--before seeing a significant drop off for the remainder of 2017.

AMR says they ended the year on a high note, with at least a 95% compliance rate for the last 3 months of 2017.

Fire Chief Ted Collas even wrote them a letter of recommendation back in November.

"He did indicate there were some performance issues, related back to the dispatch piece, but we also had met our performance goals that were set out in the contract," Lenn recalled.

The Fire Department declined to comment, because the city is in the middle of contract negotiations with another ambulance company--Priority Ambulance.

Despite that, Lenn says they'll continue to fight for that contract.

"The concern is for the citizens and any of our employees that might go to work there and might not have a job after 6 or 12 months. And all the citizens of Colorado Springs should be concerned with who they bring in."