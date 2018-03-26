Fort Carson officials confirm fire cause, neighbors still cleaning up

Live-fire training is the cause of a fire that burned about 3,000 acres near Fort Carson a little more than a week ago.

That information coming from the public affairs office at Fort Carson.

'Our job is to train our Soldiers for combat;train like we're going to fight, and make sure that they're read. We owe that to them and every one of their families. But that doesn't mean that's more important than the safety of our community that's right outside the fence, because we don't think that's the case. I certainly understand the concerns of the community which is why we put all these mitigation measures into place,' said Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, Commanding General, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.

In a press release, Fort Carson details that in the last year, 233 days included medium to extreme fire danger; 26 of which were Red Flag days.

Fort Carson did not indicate whether or not they would continue to train on Red Flag days, which more than 2,000 community members have called for on a Change.org petition.

Several neighbors spoke to News 5 on Monday, many of them saying they are grateful for the hard work of the firefighters and county, Fort Carson law enforcement.

One of those neighbors, Janie Mills, says as she looks out at the burn scar that stopped at the road in front of her house she's relieved and grateful.

Mills had a scary experience as she saw the flames approaching her house.

As the owner of multiple animals including horses, turkeys, and multiple goats- she was nervous to get out in time.

Mills said the firefighters went back to get her goats, one of them gave birth to baby goats just 2 days before.

Another one of Mills' goats was pregnant, and gave birth the day after the fire.

Several other homeowners in the area say they are thankful for the hard work by Fort Carson and the firefighters, but they hope they never have to go through something like that ever again.