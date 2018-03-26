Pueblo Chemical Depot fire fully contained, cause yet to be determined

A warehouse fire that was burning on Pueblo Chemical Depot property is fully contained.

The structure fire was reported in a warehouse building on Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning miles away from a chemical munitions stockpile, but there was no danger or chemicals burning, according to the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

“The safe and secure storage of the chemical stockpile is still our number one priority and ongoing mission,” said Col. Christopher Grice, PCD commander.

Multiple agencies responded where crews were able to control the spread of the fire, and achieved 90 percent contained by Saturday evening. Thick, black smoke was visible in the area for miles.

The fire damaged three warehouse buildings with no injuries reported. Gas and electricity was shut off in a third warehouse as a precaution.

Officials said the safety of all workers and everyone at the depot was the number one priority, as the security of the chemical stockpile was "never in question."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.