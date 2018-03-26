Weather Alert Day; rain arrives, ends as snow for many

Today's Forecast:

Finally, a storm bringing beneficial rain (and snow). It will move across southern Colorado, with rain breaking out north of it, from Denver through Palmer Divide this evening...and growing southward through the Springs and Pueblo. By the time it hits Pueblo, it will be changing up north, to wet snow...down through the Springs after Midnight. It ends as wet snow for El Paso County around 8AM Tuesday, and may end as wet flakes in Pueblo closer to 11am Tuesday, and later further south...son and so forth. Tuesday will be an unseasonably chilly day for a change, and then we rebound Wednesday. There are more showers in the forecast for Wednesday evening and night too!

Back to the snow, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for locations above 7500 feet...so Palmer Divide...a few slushy inches on car tops. Woodland Park, about 4-6" of heavy, wet snow. Other higher elevations, similar. For lower elevations like Springs or Pueblo, it's a footnote, because the temps are too warm, the ground is too warm, and it won't last long enough to stick.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 28, High - 42. Rain to snow tonight. Snow ends early Tuesday, partial clearing and cold!

PUEBLO: Low - 34, High - 48. Rain-showers tonight. May end as wet snow mid-morning, Tuesday. Partial clearing PM.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 47. Rain-showers tonight. May end as wet snow mid-morning, Tuesday. Partial clearing PM.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 20, High - 36. Rain quickly to snow this evening, 4-6" of heavy, wet snow overnight. Flurries under mostly cloudy skies Tuesday

TRI-LAKES: Low - 24, High - 38. Rain-showers quickly to snow showers this evening, several slushy inches overnight. Early snow Tuesday, then partial clearing and cold!

PLAINS: Low - 35, High - 51. Rain-showers tonight. May mix with flakes mid-morning before ending midday Tuesday. Partial clearing PM.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 33, High - 45. Rain-showers tonight. May end as wet flakes midday Tuesday. Partial clearing later day.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: An unrelated storm front has a good shot at bringing a few more showers Wednesday evening and night!