Twenty units damaged in massive structure fire at townhome complex

(RAW LIVE VIDEO from the scene)

Colorado Springs firefighters are still working to put out a 3-alarm structure fire that burned 20 units in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jet Wing and the Hancock Expressway.

CSFD said no residents and firefighters were injured as of 4:28 p.m., but they added that firefighters are still actively fighting the fire and they expect to be on the scene for the next 48 hours. Firefighters are now conducting a more thorough search to ensure no one was hurt.

"We've had one floor collapse we've had other ceilings come down. Right now we have to be very methodical so we don't add to the injury count," CSFD Public Information Officer Brian Vaughan said.

There are an estimated 60 firefighters on the scene as well as several fire investigators, who are just starting in their investigation.

First calls came in shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters described it as fast-moving and driven by strong wind in the area. The fire burned between two buildings, burning the back of the homes.

Arrival footage from Charleston Fire. Well advanced structure fire with wind aid. pic.twitter.com/DTQeZqy2SU — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2018

CSFD says drivers should avoid Jet Wing and Astrozon due to the response.