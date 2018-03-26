At least 20 units damaged in massive fire at townhome complex

Colorado Springs firefighters are still working to put out a 3-alarm structure fire that burned 20 units in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive at the Sunstone townhomes, near Jet Wing and the Hancock Expressway.

CSFD originally said there were no injuries, but as of 6 p.m. three patients have been transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Three patients transported to area hospitals per @AMR_Social non life threatening injuries. Smoke inhalation and other predicting medical conditions exacerbated by smoke exterior. #Charleston #coloradosprings — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2018

Firefighters actively fought the fire and they do expect to be on the scene for the next 48 hours. Firefighters are continuing to conduct searches to confirm there were no additional injuries.

"We've had one floor collapse, we've had other ceilings come down. Right now we have to be very methodical so we don't add to the injury count," CSFD Public Information Officer Brian Vaughan said.

There were at least 60 firefighters on the scene as well as several fire investigators, who are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Many displaced residents are concerned about their pets, as some are still missing. CSFD said when responding to a fire, they open the doors of the homes so the animals can run to seek shelter.

Bren, says she lost her whole life in the fire. Thankful that her and her kids were out. She is still missing her pets, a cat, a dog and a bunny. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/038yB7WijB — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 26, 2018

So far a lizard, cat and a dog have been returned to their owners.

CSFD said at least 40 people have been displaced, but some of that number includes a family visiting, so not all of those people are confirmed residents. All those displaced are asked to go to the Pentecostal Church at 2950 Monica Drive West.

First calls came in shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters described it as fast-moving and driven by strong winds in the area. The fire burned between two buildings, burning the backs of the units.