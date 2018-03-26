Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground

The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.
The broad gains Monday were led by technology stocks and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China.
Investors were encouraged by signs Washington and Beijing are open to negotiating on trade.
Microsoft jumped 7.6 percent and Bank of America climbed 4.4 percent.
The Dow rose 669 points, or 2.8 percent, to 24,202.
The S&P 500 climbed 70 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,658. The Nasdaq climbed 227 points, or 3.3 percent, to 7,220.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.
We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.
One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County. Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue.
