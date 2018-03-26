Quantcast

Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground

NEW YORK (AP) -

The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.
  
The broad gains Monday were led by technology stocks and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China.
  
Investors were encouraged by signs Washington and Beijing are open to negotiating on trade.
  
Microsoft jumped 7.6 percent and Bank of America climbed 4.4 percent.
  
The Dow rose 669 points, or 2.8 percent, to 24,202.
  
The S&P 500 climbed 70 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,658. The Nasdaq climbed 227 points, or 3.3 percent, to 7,220.
  
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.
  

    Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

