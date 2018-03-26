Billboard to go up honoring Springs woman who was killed three years ago

Family and friends came together this past weekend to honor the memory of a Colorado Springs woman who was shot and killed three years ago.

29-year old Shelley Dorsey was killed in the parking lot of the Mountain Country Estates apartment complex on South Academy in 2015. A vigil was held by family in that same parking lot Saturday night.

According to investigators, Dorsey was sitting in a car with her boyfriend when shots rang out around 1:00 a.m. Police were unable to identify any suspects leaving this a cold case.

This has left Dorsey's family and loved ones still searching for answers. "We have no closure. people say that it doesn't make it any better but it would help it would help to know that the person responsible for this is held accountable," said Salena Dorsey Hicks, Dorsey's sister.

Hicks said this won't be forgotten as she believes someone knows who the gunman is.

A billboard with Dorsey's picture is expected to be put up over the apartment complex parking lot this week.

Police are urging anyone with information, any information at all, to call police or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.