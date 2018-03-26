Quantcast

Billboard to go up honoring Springs woman who was killed three y - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Billboard to go up honoring Springs woman who was killed three years ago

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Family and friends came together this past weekend to honor the memory of a Colorado Springs woman who was shot and killed three years ago.

29-year old Shelley Dorsey was killed in the parking lot of the Mountain Country Estates apartment complex on South Academy in 2015. A vigil was held by family in that same parking lot Saturday night. 

According to investigators, Dorsey was sitting in a car with her boyfriend when shots rang out around 1:00 a.m. Police were unable to identify any suspects leaving this a cold case.

This has left Dorsey's family and loved ones still searching for answers. "We have no closure. people say that it doesn't make it any better but it would help it would help to know that the person responsible for this is held accountable," said Salena Dorsey Hicks, Dorsey's sister.

Hicks said this won't be forgotten as she believes someone knows who the gunman is. 

A billboard with Dorsey's picture is expected to be put up over the apartment complex parking lot this week. 

Police are urging anyone with information, any information at all, to call police or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:30:32 GMT

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

  • Search continues for escaped inmate in Cañon City

    Search continues for escaped inmate in Cañon City

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:32:19 GMT
    Robert Roberts escaped from a prison in Canon City.Robert Roberts escaped from a prison in Canon City.

    22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

    22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

  • Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

    Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:44:28 GMT
    Possibility of 4-7" of heavy wet snow Mon NightPossibility of 4-7" of heavy wet snow Mon Night

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?