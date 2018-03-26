Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said upon arrival they spoke with the reporting party and a witness, who said the suspect entered a bedroom and shot at the victim multiple times before taking his own life.

The suspect was identified as 27-year old Alexander Noy. The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

It is unknown what lead up to the shooting.