Quantcast

Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Sheriff's office identifies shooter who took his own life

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who took his own life following a shooting from over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with other agencies responded to a reported shooting at 7393 Bonterra Lane a little before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said upon arrival they spoke with the reporting party and a witness, who said the suspect entered a bedroom and shot at the victim multiple times before taking his own life.

The suspect was identified as 27-year old Alexander Noy. The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

It is unknown what lead up to the shooting. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:30:32 GMT

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

    Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...

  • Search continues for escaped inmate in Cañon City

    Search continues for escaped inmate in Cañon City

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:32:19 GMT
    Robert Roberts escaped from a prison in Canon City.Robert Roberts escaped from a prison in Canon City.

    22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

    22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

  • Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

    Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:44:28 GMT
    Possibility of 4-7" of heavy wet snow Mon NightPossibility of 4-7" of heavy wet snow Mon Night

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?