Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor

Texas-based ice cream company Blue Bell announced a new flavor that combines two delicious ingredients, chocolate peanut butter and cookie dough.
The new flavor will arrive in stores this week. Blue Bell says 'Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough' is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream with pieces of peanut butter cookie dough and chocolate chunks, you had me at smooth.
“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”
The company says the new flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time only, so stock up.
Lastly, Ice Cream Cone, a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate swirl is available in stores now. Goodbye beach body, hello heaven!
For more information about Blue Bell and their complete list of flavors, click here.
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.
We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.
One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County. Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue.
