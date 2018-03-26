Quantcast

Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor

TEXAS -

Texas-based ice cream company Blue Bell announced a new flavor that combines two delicious ingredients, chocolate peanut butter and cookie dough.

The new flavor will arrive in stores this week. Blue Bell says 'Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough' is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream with pieces of peanut butter cookie dough and chocolate chunks, you had me at smooth.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

The company says the new flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time only, so stock up.

Lastly, Ice Cream Cone, a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate swirl is available in stores now. Goodbye beach body, hello heaven!

For more information about Blue Bell and their complete list of flavors, click here

