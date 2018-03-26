Police arrest wanted man on domestic related charges

Colorado Springs officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a domestic situation where a victim was allegedly being held against her will by the suspect.

Police responded to a bar in the area of 3500 N Carefree Circle on Sunday night where a man was wanted for felony domestic related charges. Police said upon arrival they learned the man had left with the female who was the original victim of the domestic charges, and that she may have been held against her will.

Officers responded to the suspect's home in the area of 2600 E Serendipity Circle to contain the area. Police said they were able to make contact with the female victim and remove her from the apartment.

The male suspect was initially uncooperative but eventually listened to police and wast taken into custody without incident, according to CSPD.

The suspect was identified as Boston Hilbig.