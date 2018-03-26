Weather Alert Day: Midday Forecast Update

Today's Forecast:

Our heavy fog and cloud cover from the morning has finally burned off and the resulting sunshine should start to get our temperatures warming. Colorado Springs should still rise into the low to mid 50s with Pueblo hitting the mid 60s fairly easily. A cold front backing in from the north and east, combined with a small closed low pressure system across southern Colorado, should bring rain and snow to the area late today through tonight. Updates from the morning forecast include a bit more snow in the forecast for Pueblo and slightly earlier timing for scattered showers along the Palmer Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 56; Low - 27. Possible isolated showers on the north side of the city around 4pm, more likely to see rain after 7pm with a transition to snow around 8 to 9 pm. Snow will fall through the overnight hours to the mid to late morning. Snow totals between 1 to 4 inches in grassy areas are expected. Blowing snow possible but the snow will be wet and heavy. I-25 could be slick in the morning despite the early snow melt on warm pavement.

PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 34. Showers could show up around 10 pm but more likely after that closer to midnight. Rain will transition to snow after an hour or snow and will continue to snow through midday of Tuesday. New snow totals are between 1 to 3 inches to grassy areas. Some heavy, wet blowing snow is possible. I-25 and highway 50 will likely be slick by Tuesday morning's commute.

CANON CITY: High - 64; Low - 34. Showers starting around 10 pm will transition to snow after an hour or so and continue to snow from the overnight hours to Tuesday mid morning. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches to grassy areas. Likely little to no blowing snow impact.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 47; Low - 19. Isolated rain/snow showers after 5pm with heavier snow starting to fall after 7 to 8 pm tonight lasting through Tuesday morning. Snow totals still ranging from 2 to 6 inches with the higher terrain and grassy areas grabbing the most snow. Blowing snow possible. Highway 24 will likely become slick with snow and possibly icy by Tuesday morning depending on how the snowplows can keep up with the snow.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Spotty showers possible as early as 4 to 5 pm but more likely around 6 pm and after. Rain will quickly turn to snow as temperatures fall and snow will continue into Tuesday morning. A wide range of 2 to 6 inches is expected with the north side of Monument Hill to the Palmer Divide most likely to see totals closer to the 6 inch mark due to up slope winds. Blowing snow will be an issue and I-25 will be slick Tuesday morning.

PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Rain and snow looking possible after midnight. Snow likely from I-25 to Otero and Crowley counties, looking more like just light rain from Bent to Prowers county. Snow totals through Otero and Crowley likely at or under 1 inch by Tuesday midday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60; Low - 30s. Brief showers after midnight likely to turn all to snow and continue into Tuesday afternoon. Snow totals likely highest by Walsenburg and west into the higher terrain, expected a range of 3 to 6 inches with Trinidad likely to see closer to 2 to 4 inches in a similar time frame. I-25 likely to become slick and snow covered, blowing snow and low visibility overnight and early Tuesday a possibility.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Tuesday night looks dry but cold with temperatures returning to the 20s, any remaining wet roads and side walks cold ice down and become slick again. Next rain or snow system could show up Wednesday night into Thursday but that system looks much weaker and more scattered.