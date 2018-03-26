Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats

22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.
We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.
Dry for much of the day today but tonight rain quickly turns to snow from the north edge of the viewing area, spilling south overnight to Tuesday morning...
One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County. Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue.
