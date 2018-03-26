Stay fit while waiting for your Spring Break flight

This week many of us are catching flights for Spring Break, and although layovers can be tiring, there is a way to use that time to your advantage. You may think an airport isn't the most ideal place to work out, but you'd be surprised how much you can do!



Only on News 5, a Colorado Springs native has developed an airport workout to help you and your family burn some extra calories during that time.

Ken Seifert has come up with many creative ways to get your workout in at the airport! As a U.S. Diplomat and military spouse, he's traveled all over the world and spent countless hours in over 100 international airports mastering airport exercise. His airport exercise routine ranges from calf raises and squats, to jogs and even push ups!

Plus, it doesn't have to be difficult! Your airport workout can be as simple as doing calf raises while holding your luggage.

"I find that 99% of the reaction is one of interest. People want to know more about it. It gives them ideas," said Ken. "It plants seeds and I actually see people trying the exercise routines after they see me."

Ken has also published a book about his workout plan, The Complete Airport Guide to Exercise.



Here's a tip! Ken always recommends to bring a change of clothes and a small hygiene kit to tidy up in the bathroom.

Plus, if you work out at the airport you may not feel as guilty about breaking your exercise routine during vacation.