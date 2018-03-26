Propeller signed by Orville Wright heads"Wings Over the Rockies"

A rare wooden propeller signed by Orville Wright and valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars headed from Dayton, Ohio to the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame, inside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has owned the Wright Model K propeller since it was donated in 2004, and will loan the early aviation artifact to the Denver museum for five years.

Wings Over the Rockies attracts about 150,000 visitors a year. A museum crew flew to Dayton, Ohio in a private plane to personally pick up the propeller, which is thought to be the only aviation artifact that’s signed by a Wright brother in the world.

In 2013, a Texas aviation history authority estimated the propeller believed to have flown on a Wright brothers-built float plane was worth $275,000.

Orville Wright signed the vintage 1915 spruce propeller in November 1944. A Wright Aeroplane Co. employee had owned the artifact. An appraisal history said the Rev. Richard Wilhelm Jr., and his brother, Joe, received the propeller from their father, and took it to Wright for his signature.

Wings Over the Rockies was chosen to host the National Aviation Hall of Fame’s annual black-tie enshrinement ceremony of air and space legends in 2019, dubbed the Oscar’s Night in Aviation.