Your Healthy Family: Michigan man gets live saving care in Colorado Springs

We share so many incredible stories in modern medicine in Your Healthy Family. Some stories people chalk up to divine intervention and other people simply as being in the right place at the right time.

Weather you call it a miracle or luck, whatever it is happened to Jessie Wilson in December of 2016. Jessie and his wife were in town from Michigan visiting their daughter while their son in law was deployed.

Jessie is in the miracle camp when it comes to surviving his massive aneurysm. "For what I went through, for what I could have been from what I have seen and how I feel now, I think I was in the best place for it to happen. Between Doctor Moskowitz and God it couldn't have been any better."

Jessie remembers going to make dinner, when he collapsed at his wife's feet. The next thing he remembers is nearly 2 months later when he began rehab. Dr. Shaye Moskowitz was Jessie's neurosurgeon.

Dr. Moskowitz recalls, “He (Jessie) had a brain aneurysm that ruptured and required urgent surgery. He also had a blood clot that had to be removed. People who have that problem are very very sick. In Jessie’s case, it was better to be treated surgically for several reasons. Part of it was the location of the aneurysm, but that the biggest piece was how much blood he had in his head that had leaked from the aneurism that had to be evacuated.”

At the time of Jessie’s aneurysm, Dr. Moskowitz had only been at UCHealth Memorial a little less than two months. Something else that Jessie feels is more than a coincidence. Dr. Moskowitz says, “Part of it is fortune, but everybody has their way reconciling that. What I know is that he couldn’t have done anything differently than what he did. Because of that he is standing here today.”

Jessie's doctors back home in Michigan have told Jessie he is lucky to be alive and the quality of care here in Colorado Springs is a big reason why.

Jessie says, “They said it's just unbelievable. You're very lucky to be able to do the things that you're doing today. I also hear them of say ‘you know most patients we see at this point (after a massive aneurysm) are not able to stand.”

We'll have more of Jessie's miraculous recovery in our next story, and his recent reunion with many of the people who took care of him at Memorial, that he has no memory of.