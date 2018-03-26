Quantcast

Bill aiming to protect parents with disabilities passes through Colorado house

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

Making dinner is one of the many things Chrissy Henderson has learned to adapt since her diagnosis with Retinitis Pigmentosa 10 years ago.

"I see kind of a tunnel like a toilet paper roll," the 38-year-old said.

She was declared legally blind when her kids were 2 and 3 years old.

“It’s one of the most terrifying things to wonder how you’re going to parent, and how you’re going to make it work," Henderson said. "You find ways to do it, and then it gets taken."

She says the court system took away how she'd learn to adapt during a custody battle with her ex-husband last year.

Henderson says she had to move to a place with far less public transportation in order to keep shared custody.

“Decisions are being made that completely disregard your disability, so your ability to parent is made a lot more difficult," she said.

That's why Henderson is fighting for HB-1104, Family Preservation For Parents With Disability, to pass. The bill would not allow the court system to use a disability as basis for denial of custody or adoption.

And in Henderson's case, supportive services for parents with a disability would be considered.

The bill now goes onto the senate where it has support from both sides of the aisle.

