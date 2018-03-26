Search for escaped inmate still underway in Fremont County

The Fremont County Sheriff's department is still looking for an inmate who escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City.

The inmate is a 22-year old white male.

Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the river between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.

According to Department of Corrections, Roberts was sentenced to 18 months in prison for Forgery out of Fremont County. He was scheduled to be released on July 23, 2018.

If anyone has information they are urged to contact law enforcement immediately.