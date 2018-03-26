Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

Today's Forecast:

Rain late today turns to snow overnight with several spots of large accumulation expected by the time everything is done on Tuesday. First, we'll see patchy fog through the morning across the region, some up to Monument Hill but also through the plains into parts of Pueblo. The fog and cloud cover will clear in the late morning with sunshine and mild temperatures returning through the afternoon. Winter Storm Watches are in place through northern El Paso county and into the Sangre De Cristo, Wet and Rampart mountain ranges and set to expire Tuesday at noon. Rain will start falling on the Palmer Divide around 6 pm tonight but will quickly turn to snow after 6 pm and through the course of the night. This will spread south to Colorado Springs and eventually south to Pueblo and the border as the night moves on. Tuesday morning the snow will start to clear out from north to south but the early morning commute will likely be snowy and slick along most major roadways.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mild today with rain after 6 pm turning to snow overnight. Snow totals by Tuesday morning expected to be between 1 to 4 inches with most accumulation sticking to grassy areas, warm pavement will melt the first of the falling snow.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm today with rain falling at or after 10 pm and then turning to snow especially after midnight. Snow totals by Tuesday mid morning are expected to be between 0 to 2 inches mainly in the grassy areas, again warm pavement melting a lot of the early falling snow.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm today with rain falling after 9 pm and turning to snow overnight. Snow totals by Tuesday will be between 1 to 3 inches mainly in the grassy areas.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool today with late day brief rain turning quickly to snow that will last overnight into Tuesday morning. Snow totals will be between 2 to 6 inches, a wide range for sure but the moisture will struggle to make it into Woodland Park and there will be some melting.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Mild today with rain at 6 pm quickly turning to snow as the night moves on. Snow totals by Tuesday morning will range from 3 to 6 inches with the heaviest snow likely at the top of Monument Hill to the north side of the Palmer Divide on the grassy surfaces.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm today and dry. Tonight light rain to even some snow will move through but general snow accumulation will stay under 1 inch, in all likely hood most places will see less than 0.5 inches which will want to melt quickly.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and dry today. Tonight rain will quickly turn to snow and heavy accumulation will be possible especially around Walsenburg with a bit less for Trinidad. Snow accumulation will be between 3 to 6 inches for Walsenburg and 2 to 4 for Trinidad.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Wednesday looks like a mainly dry day but late that night and into Thursday we might see a new chance for a rain and snow, the snow will all depend on temperatures and the timing of the system. As of now the end of the week for Friday and Saturday both look dry but Easter Sunday may feature an evening rain to snow chance.