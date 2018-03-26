Family safe after overnight fire near Olympic Training Center

Four adults and five children are safe this morning after a house fire in the 800 block of Sunset Rd. near the Olympic Training Center. Fire crews say the fire started around 12:30 a.m. this morning and everyone inside escaped after their fire alarm went off.

The Red Cross is assisting the family while they are displaced from their home. The fire department says this is a good reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.?