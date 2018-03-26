Quantcast

Family safe after overnight fire near Olympic Training Center

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Four adults and five children are safe this morning after a house fire in the 800 block of Sunset Rd. near the Olympic Training Center. Fire crews say the fire started around 12:30 a.m. this morning and everyone inside escaped after their fire alarm went off. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family while they are displaced from their home. The fire department says this is a good reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.?

  • Escaped inmate in Canon City

    An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City. 

  • Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

    We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

  • One person is dead following shooting in El Paso County

    One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County. Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue. 

