Gas prices on the rise

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Gas prices are on the rise. In the last two weeks, prices have gone up by an average of 7-cents. Here in Colorado Springs, a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is about $2.41, which is up by eight and a half cents. 

The price is still lower than the national average, which is at $2.66. Experts are saying the price could go up another 10-to-15 cents if the cost of oil continues to increase..

