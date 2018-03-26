Woman escapes house fire by climbing on roof

A woman is displaced after a fire broke out on her home a little before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. She was the only one in the home in the 27-hundred block of Hearthwood Lane just off of North Academy.

She heard the alarm go off and opened her bedroom door to check things out, that's when smoke filled her bedroom. She managed to escape on to the roof through her window.

Firefighters used a ladder to get her down safely. Crews are working to find the cause of the blaze.