Bubba Watson wins Match Play for 2nd World Golf Championship

Bubba Watson wins Match Play for 2nd World Golf Championship

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -

Bubba Watson made the final of the Dell Technologies Match Play look as though he were on vacation all along.
  
Watson won his second World Golf Championships title Sunday with the biggest blowout since the Match Play format switched to 18 holes in 2011, a 7-and-6 victory over Kevin Kisner.
  
Watson had scheduled a vacation out of the country with his family on Sunday, reasoning that he hardly ever makes it this far in golf's most fickle format.
  
But there was nothing fickle about his game, especially on the final day. He never trailed in the 28 holes he played. Watson took out Justin Thomas in the semifinals, 3 and 2, which kept Thomas from reaching No. 1 in the world. In the championship match, he won the first five holes against Kisner, who didn't make a birdie until the 11th hole.
  
Watson won for the second time this year, adding him to the list of favorites for the Masters.
 

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

    An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City. 

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

