Quantcast

Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
  
Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.
  
She says in the interview that she had one encounter of consensual sex with the future president. Five years later, in 2011, she says she was trying to sell her story when she was threatened.
  
She says the man told her, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."
  
Daniels received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election for  her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:19:21 GMT

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

  • Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:45:26 GMT

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

  • Escaped inmate in Canon City

    Escaped inmate in Canon City

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:05:40 GMT

    An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City. 

    An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?