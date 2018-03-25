Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.
She says in the interview that she had one encounter of consensual sex with the future president. Five years later, in 2011, she says she was trying to sell her story when she was threatened.
She says the man told her, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."
Daniels received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
