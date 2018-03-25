Quantcast

Horse euthanized after rescue attempt in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - -

Colorado authorities say they were forced to put down an injured horse that became trapped in rocks after it threw its rider and bolted.
  
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred about 5:25 p.m. Saturday just off a trail when the horse was spooked for an unknown reason and ran up a steep, rocky hillside where it fell about 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) into a hole. The rider thrown from the horse was not hurt.
  
Emergency personnel worked for over five hours to try and rescue the 13-year-old horse.
  
But when it became clear they couldn't free it, the decision was made about 11 p.m. to euthanize it.
  
The horse was removed Sunday.
  
The incident has been ruled an accident.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

