Sunday Night Weather; Quiet night, but it's all about Monday PM-Night!

Today's Forecast:
Current Red Flag Warning once again expires at 7PM.

We have more advisories for your viewing pleasure. A Dense Fog Advisory for Kit Carson & Cheyenne Counties tonight and Monday morning. And, as pictured, a Winter Storm Watch for higher elevations (Teller, Huerfano Counties, for example), for Monday night.

After a delightful weekend, a storm is coming...spreading rain quickly to snow to the mountains, and rain to the front Range Monday night into early Tuesday...which could also end as wet snow, but with no accumulation on wet roads and temps above freezing. Some clearing should occur Tuesday, but it will be a cool one, and then we get another shot at showers Wednesday PM and night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 58. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. Partly sunny tomorrow, showers arrive after 4PM.

PUEBLO: Low - 38, High - 66.  Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. Partly sunny tomorrow, showers arrive after 5PM.

CANON CITY: Low - 39, High - 63.  Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. Partly sunny tomorrow, showers arrive after 4PM.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 48.  Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. First showers arrive early afternoon as rain, quickly going to snow by evening. 3-6" at night.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30 High - 47. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. First showers arrive early afternoon as rain, quickly going to snow by evening. Expect 3-5 inches at night.

PLAINS: Low - 36, High - 68.  Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. Partly sunny tomorrow, showers arrive after 7PM.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 38, High - 64.  Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, less wind. Partly sunny tomorrow, showers arrive after 5PM.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Showery/stormy weather Monday night into early Tuesday...and then another round of showers possible Wednesday afternoon and night.

