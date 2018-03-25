Quantcast

Death toll rises to 37 in fire at shopping center in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) -

A Russian state news agency is reporting that the death toll in a shopping center fire in a Siberian city has risen to 37 people and 69 others are missing, many of them children.

The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo are children. The report also says that an additional 43 people have been injured in the blaze.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire Sunday in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor of the mall and consumed an area of about 1,500 square meters.

The reports didn't say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

  • Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:19:21 GMT

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

  • Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:45:26 GMT

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

  • Escaped inmate in Canon City

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:05:40 GMT

    An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City. 

