One person is dead following shooting in El Paso County

One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County.
Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue. Deputies said the victim is in critical condition at a local hospital and the alleged suspect is dead.
There is little information available on what lead up to the shooting, as this is an active investigation.
The names of the suspect and victim have yet to be released.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
