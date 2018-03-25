One person is dead following shooting in El Paso County

One person is dead following a shooting that happened in the 7300 block of Bonterra Lane in El Paso County.

Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Bonterra Lane, off Mesa Ridge Parkway and Autumn Glen Avenue. Deputies said the victim is in critical condition at a local hospital and the alleged suspect is dead.

There is little information available on what lead up to the shooting, as this is an active investigation.

The names of the suspect and victim have yet to be released.