Ten-Story building implosion in Austin

The 40-year-old 'Ashbel Smith Hall' building in downtown Austin, Texas is no more.
The building was imploded at 8 a.m. Sunday after the demolition was approved by the Austin Historic Landmark Commission.
It used to house the system headquarters for the University of Texas.
A large crowd gathered early Sunday morning to watch as the building toppled to the ground and filled the air with thick dust.
The demolition of the building will make way for a new 36-story office building that will have 3,500 square feet of restaurant space and 4,300 square feet of retail plus an on-site gym.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
