Search continues for escaped inmate in Cañon City

Written By Tyler Dumas
FREMONT COUNTY -

An inmate escaped Sunday from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Cañon City.

22-year-old Robert Roberts was last seen on foot near the Arkansas River between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing. 

Alerts sent out within a 2-mile radius warned people to avoid the area as an active investigation was underway.

According to Department of Corrections, Roberts was sentenced to 18 months in prison for Forgery out of Fremont County. He was scheduled to be released on July 23, 2018. 

If anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office dispatch immediately at 719-784-3411, press 1 at recording.

