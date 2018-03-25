Escaped inmate in Canon City

An inmate has escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City.

The inmate is 22-year-old Robert Roberts. He is a white male.

He was last seen on foot near the river between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park. He was wearing dark green inmate clothing.

Fremont County Sheriff's advise people to avoid that area.

If you have any information please call 719-784-34311.