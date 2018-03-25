Quantcast

CPW to hold 'Turkey Hunting 101' class in Colorado Springs

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The 2018 turkey season is fast approaching in Colorado, and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department wants to help you bag your Thanksgiving dinner.

You can sign up now for Turkey Hunting 101, which will be held at the CPW Southeast Region office in Colorado Springs.

The free, three-hour class will be hosted by the Pikes Peak Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and local Area Wildlife Manager, Frank McGee. The class is open to everyone from first time hunters to experienced outdoorsmen. 

During the class, experts will discuss turkey biology, teach participants how to properly execute turkey calls, cover the proper equipment needed, discuss tactics for a successful hunt, and offer tips for areas to find the birds.

The class requires pre-registration which can be done online at the CPW website: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/119859

The class is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, April 9th.

For more information visit the CPW website or call CPW at 719-227-5200

