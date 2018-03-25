"Click It or Ticket" enforcement program to begin in rural Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that a "Click It or Ticket" enforcement program is set to begin in rural Colorado.

The program will begin tomorrow, March 26.

According to a 2017 study by CDOT, the five counties with the lowest seat belt use in Colorado were all rural. These counties are: La Plata (74 percent), Montezuma (74.4 percent), Cheyenne (75.2 percent), and Mesa (75.5 percent).

Joining CDOT in the campaign will be the Colorado State Patrol, as well as local law enforcement agencies.

According to CDOT, 1,306 seat belt violations were issued in rural communities across Colorado during last year's Click It or Ticket program. In 2017, Colorado's statewide seat belt use rate was 84 percent. This ranks Colorado as 36th in the nation.

CDOT said in 2017, 211 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in Colorado. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 58 lives could be saved every year if Colorado had 100 percent seat belt use.

Fines for not wearing your seat belt will start at $65. Drivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

The enforcement program will be in effect in rural counties from March 26 to April 1.

Colorado's seat belt laws are as follows:

· Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

· Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, no matter what their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

· Children — Colorado's Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

For more information visit: seatbeltscolorado.com