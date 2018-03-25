Quantcast

Palm Sunday observed at area churches - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Palm Sunday observed at area churches

Posted: Updated:
Children at New Life church in Colorado Springs perform at a palm sunday service Children at New Life church in Colorado Springs perform at a palm sunday service
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Sunday March 25th marks Palm Sunday for Christians around the world. 

It's observed the week before Easter, when the bible says Jesus made a triumphant entry into Jerusalem. 

Area churches in southern Colorado observed the holiday, by handing out palm fronds to church attendees. 

At New Life church in Colorado Springs, kids also participated in a service where they performed the story of Palm Sunday. 

Many of the children enjoying a dance and show by waving around their palm fronds. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:19:21 GMT

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

  • Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:45:26 GMT

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

  • Mesa Drive-In opens for 67th season in Pueblo

    Mesa Drive-In opens for 67th season in Pueblo

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:52:19 GMT

    A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado. 

    A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?