Palm Sunday observed at area churches

Children at New Life church in Colorado Springs perform at a palm sunday service

Sunday March 25th marks Palm Sunday for Christians around the world.

It's observed the week before Easter, when the bible says Jesus made a triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Area churches in southern Colorado observed the holiday, by handing out palm fronds to church attendees.

At New Life church in Colorado Springs, kids also participated in a service where they performed the story of Palm Sunday.

Many of the children enjoying a dance and show by waving around their palm fronds.