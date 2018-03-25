Vanguard may spend $26 million drilling in Colorado

An oil and gas company is planning to spend $20 million to $26 million to drill and complete 14 natural gas wells in western Colorado.
Vanguard Natural Resources says its Piceance (PEE'-ants) Basin holdings south of Silt are one of its three core growth assets that it has identified, with the others including the Pinedale field in Wyoming.
The Daily Sentinel reports that Vanguard said in a statement that its drilling in Colorado this year will help it delineate its large drilling location inventory in the Piceance Basin. Vanguard reports having some 500 or more undeveloped drilling locations there.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
A man is recovering at the hospital this morning after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg overnight. Police say they received a phone call saying the man was shot and was on his way to get help.
