Vanguard may spend $26 million drilling in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) -

An oil and gas company is planning to spend $20 million to $26 million to drill and complete 14 natural gas wells in western Colorado.
  
Vanguard Natural Resources says its Piceance (PEE'-ants) Basin holdings south of Silt are one of its three core growth assets that it has identified, with the others including the Pinedale field in Wyoming.
  
The Daily Sentinel reports that Vanguard said in a statement that its drilling in Colorado this year will help it delineate its large drilling location inventory in the Piceance Basin. Vanguard reports having some 500 or more undeveloped drilling locations there.

