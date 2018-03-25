Revenge porn bill to tighten up current loopholes in law

As digital media becomes more of a necessity in everyday life, sometimes people use those devices to do more harm than good.

'Revenge Porn', where someone posts a private image to harass somebody is something seen all across the nation.

In some cases it can severely damage people's personal and professional lives.

Some lawmakers believe current law isn't working because of some loopholes in the law.

Representatives Dominique Jackson (D-Aurora) and Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) are co-sponsoring legislation along with Senators John Cooke (R-Greely) and Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) on a bill to tighten up some of those loopholes.

'What we have found form both prosecutors and those who have done civil lawsuits is that there are some loopholes in our current law. This bill was to close those loopholes to better protect victims and to deter this really heinous crime,' said Rep. Terri Carver.

The legislation would make it so any sexual images, regardless of nudity would be considered revenge porn.

It also clarifies the need for the crime to have an intent to cause emotional distress.

The bill passed its initial committee last week, it will now head to the house floor.

