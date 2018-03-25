Quantcast

Revenge porn bill to tighten up current loopholes in law - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Revenge porn bill to tighten up current loopholes in law

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

As digital media becomes more of a necessity in everyday life, sometimes people use those devices to do more harm than good. 

'Revenge Porn', where someone posts a private image to harass somebody is something seen all across the nation. 

In some cases it can severely damage people's personal and professional lives. 

Some lawmakers believe current law isn't working because of some loopholes in the law. 

Representatives Dominique Jackson (D-Aurora) and Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) are co-sponsoring legislation along with Senators John Cooke (R-Greely) and Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) on a bill to tighten up some of those loopholes. 

'What we have found form both prosecutors and those who have done civil lawsuits is that there are some loopholes in our current law. This bill was to close those loopholes to better protect victims and to deter this really heinous crime,' said Rep. Terri Carver. 

The legislation would make it so any sexual images, regardless of nudity would be considered revenge porn.

It also clarifies the need for the crime to have an intent to cause emotional distress. 

The bill passed its initial committee last week, it will now head to the house floor. 

To see the bill in its entirety, click here. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:19:21 GMT

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

    A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.  The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

  • Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:45:26 GMT

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

    Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.  

  • Mesa Drive-In opens for 67th season in Pueblo

    Mesa Drive-In opens for 67th season in Pueblo

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:52:19 GMT

    A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado. 

    A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?