Wanted man caught at 7-11 in Colorado Springs

Wanted man caught at 7-11 in Colorado Springs


Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 1 a.m. Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police officers contacted a wanted man in the parking lot of 7-11 near Pikes Peak Ave. and Academy Blvd.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot, but was quickly subdued with a taser.

Officers searched the suspect's vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

The suspect was transported to the justice center on his warrant as well as a weapons charge.

According to police, the suspect suffered minor abrasions. No officers were injured.

