Wanted man caught at 7-11 in Colorado Springs

Around 1 a.m. Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police officers contacted a wanted man in the parking lot of 7-11 near Pikes Peak Ave. and Academy Blvd.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot, but was quickly subdued with a taser.
Officers searched the suspect's vehicle and found a loaded handgun.
The suspect was transported to the justice center on his warrant as well as a weapons charge.
According to police, the suspect suffered minor abrasions. No officers were injured.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
A man is recovering at the hospital this morning after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg overnight. Police say they received a phone call saying the man was shot and was on his way to get help.
