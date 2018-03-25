Convenience story robbery on Springs north side

Just before 8 p.m Friday night, CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a report of a convenience store robbery in the 2800 block of Dublin Blvd.
According to police, their investigation revealed that a black male suspect entered the store, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.
The clerk complied, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
A K-9 officer was brought in to search the area, but the suspect was not located.
The investigation is ongoing.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
A man is recovering at the hospital this morning after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg overnight. Police say they received a phone call saying the man was shot and was on his way to get help.
