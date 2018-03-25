Convenience story robbery on Springs north side

Just before 8 p.m Friday night, CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a report of a convenience store robbery in the 2800 block of Dublin Blvd.

According to police, their investigation revealed that a black male suspect entered the store, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A K-9 officer was brought in to search the area, but the suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.