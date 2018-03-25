CPW receives $29 million in funding from Department of the Interior

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced it has received $29 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

On Tuesday, March 20, CPW Director, Bob Broscheid accepted the check and declared the funding "critical to CPW's efforts for wildlife conservation, research, and habitat preservation," as well as for supporting hunting and fishing programs in the state.

Broscheid accepted the check from Downey Magallanes, the deputy chief of staff for policy for the Interior Department. "American sportsmen are great conservationists," said Magallanes. "We are thankful to you for all you do. You are keeping hunting and fishing alive for future generations."

The $29 million represents Colorado's share of the $1.1 billion in federal excise taxes collected last year on the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, guns, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle, and boats.

While addressing attendees at the presentation ceremony, Broscheid said, "This is a monumental event for our agency. Since these excise taxes were enacted in the 1930s and ‘50s, it’s led to the recovery of whitetail deer, turkey, Rocky Mountain elk, waterfowl populations, habitat improvements statewide and development of more recreational sport shooting opportunities.”

The funding for these grants comes from two sources. The first is the Pittman-Robertson excise tax on guns, ammunition, and archery equipment. The second is the Dingell-Johnson tax on sport fishing equipment, tackle, boats, and even gasoline used in boats and other watercraft. The grants are distributed annually and must be used for designated projects. The grants require a 25 percent match, which is why, according to CPW, a nominal fee has been sought on senior and youth fishing licenses.

Both Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) voiced their support for the funding.

“This is great news for every Coloradan who enjoys our state’s beautiful public lands,” said Gardner. "Colorado has some of the best outdoor destinations in the world and it is critically important we preserve these national treasures for future generations. This funding will now be returned to the state and utilized for conservation projects around Colorado."

Senator Bennet said, “This funding is critical to wildlife conservation and will give Colorado Parks and Wildlife the resources it needs to expand outdoor recreation opportunities for Coloradans across our state.”