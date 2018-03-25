China warns against 'trade war,' appeals for cooperation

Quantcast

BEIJING (AP) -

A top Chinese official has warned a "trade war" would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing's possible next move in a spiraling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology.
  
Speaking to global business leaders at an economic forum, Vice Premier Han Zheng appealed Sunday for cooperation to make economic globalization "beneficial for all."
  
Han says, "a trade war serves the interests of none. It will only lead to serious consequences and negative impact."
  
Han didn't mention Trump by name but other Chinese officials have said Beijing is ready to defend its interests after the U.S. president approved possible higher tariffs on Chinese goods in a dispute over its technology policy.
  
Beijing released a list of U.S. goods it said might be hit by higher tariffs.

