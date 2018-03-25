China warns against 'trade war,' appeals for cooperation

A top Chinese official has warned a "trade war" would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing's possible next move in a spiraling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology.
Speaking to global business leaders at an economic forum, Vice Premier Han Zheng appealed Sunday for cooperation to make economic globalization "beneficial for all."
Han says, "a trade war serves the interests of none. It will only lead to serious consequences and negative impact."
Han didn't mention Trump by name but other Chinese officials have said Beijing is ready to defend its interests after the U.S. president approved possible higher tariffs on Chinese goods in a dispute over its technology policy.
Beijing released a list of U.S. goods it said might be hit by higher tariffs.
A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument. The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In. It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
