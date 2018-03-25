Weather Alert Day: More Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

A beautiful end to the weekend, but we will have more Red Flag Warnings throughout the afternoon/early evening. Winds will be a bit breezy during the second half of the day with gusts over 25 mph at times. Temperatures remain well above average with highs in the 60's and 70's. A few areas of clouds tonight with lows in the 30's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 36. Warm today with a Red Flag Warning.

PUEBLO: High - 74; Low - 37. A well above average day with high fire danger.

CANON CITY: High - 73; Low - 37 Very mild today with high fire danger.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 56; Low - 30. Mild day with pm clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High - Near 60; Low - 30's. Slightly warmer day with high fire danger.

PLAINS: High - 70's; Low - 30's Very warm day with Red Flag Warnings.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70's; Low - 30's. Warm and mainly sunny day with high fire danger.

WEEK AHEAD:

Roller coaster temps for the work and school week with more active weather. Mainly dry for most of Monday with highs in the 50's and 60's. Showers will start to form over the Palmer Divide during the evening hours and showers will spread south during the evening hours, trying to change to snow overnight. Most areas will be drying out by dawn or so on Tuesday morning. Latest models this morning are trying to add up at least a few inches along the Palmer Divide so the commute to Denver Tuesday morning could have some delays. Another (weaker) shot of moisture later Wednesday into early Thursday before things dry out and warm up as we get into Good Friday and Easter Weekend.